Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.



Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.



The global market landscape of Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players.



The latest industry intelligence report on the Digital Scent Technologies market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Digital Scent Technologies market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia's Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

Key players in the market include Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Digital Scent Technologies market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Digital Scent Technologies market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Phone & Computer

Virtual Reality Devices

Medical Diagnostic Devices

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

E-Nose

Polymer Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Mosfet Sensor

Optical Fiber Sensor

Scent Synthesizer

Software



Important the study on the Digital Scent Technologies market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



