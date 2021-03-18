Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.



The researcher assessing the Digital Scent Technologies market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



This report on the global Digital Scent Technologies Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Digital Scent Technologies market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Digital Scent Technologies market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Digital Scent Technologies industry to give an overall analysis.



Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia's Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

Key players in the market include Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Phone & Computer

Virtual Reality Devices

Medical Diagnostic Devices

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

E-Nose

Polymer Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Mosfet Sensor

Optical Fiber Sensor

Scent Synthesizer

Software



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



