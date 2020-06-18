Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Digital signage market share has been depicting notable growth across numerous geographies owing to an increased demand across the commercial and public sectors. In the era of digitalization, companies are transforming their business models and adapting to new market trends and consumer behavior, fueling the deployment of digital signages.



The eminent demand for digitally enabled products with customized content to help reach a mass audience has offered considerable business opportunities to several industry participants from the retail sector. Presently, digital signage is evolving as a substantial mode of communication across other broad range of applications as well, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, and banking.



Digital signages bring various benefits to the public-sector firms such as improving the internal communication level by making information available to all.



Providing dynamic interactive displays that allow visitors at public places to find the areas of interest with ease is an emerging benefit reinforcing digital signage market trends. Creating and distributing content through digital signage technology is cost-effective and fast. For instance, hotel chains are widely using digital signage to promote their services like recreation facilities, dining services, and shopping amenities.



The educational institutions consist of huge infrastructure spread across a wide area of land which makes it hard for any visitor to locate the classrooms, labs and other facilities. Deployment of several digital signage boards aids easy routing through the campuses. Moreover, the product serves as a handy tool to the institution management as it easily allows to make timely announcements for the students.



The digital signage boards are highly accessible and grab a lot of attention helping to convey the announcements and emergency alerts in an enhanced way, further fostering product penetration across educational institutions. Increasing prevalence of institutional events and gatherings will fuel demand for front projection display technology, as projectors are widely seen deployed across the college events or job fests for conveying the event schedules and other vital information related to the function.



Growing demand from the retail and corporate sector is projected to escalate South America digital signage market share. The region has been witnessing consistent infrastructural modernizations across several sectors which has been generating the product demand. Digital signage displays serve as an effective means of communication to gather attention from a huge consumer base.



In terms of the regional landscape, U.S. digital signage market is considered among the largest segments owing to the increasing demand across key business areas along with wide presence of greater number of suppliers of digital signage products. Demand for improved user experience in the region is a substantial factor driving North America digital signage market outlook. Advancement of AI-based signage systems and surge of urbanized infrastructure are other factors driving the product adoption.



Robust development of the retail sector pertaining to growing consumer inclinations toward organized shopping outlets will augment regional growth. Owing to the rising prevalence of interactive display technology coupled with the existence of service providers including Signagelive and Omnivex, the South America market is very likely to achieve a significant CAGR of 6% during 2016-2023.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Digital Signage Display Technology Insights

4.1 Digital signage display market share by technology, 2015 & 2023

4.2 LCD

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

4.3 LED

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

4.4 Front projection

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023



Chapter 5 Digital Signage Market Application Insights

5.1 Digital signage market share by application, 2015 & 2023

5.2 Retail

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.3 Corporate

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.4 Banking

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.5 Healthcare

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.6 Education

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.6.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.7 Transportation

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.7.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2012 - 2023

5.8.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2012 - 2023



