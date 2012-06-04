Digital Signage Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Digital Signage market is still in its nascent stage in the Indian market. However, it is fast becoming the preferred choice among corporate houses from the BFSI, oil and telecom sectors. Digital signage provides the desired flexibility in real time which is extremely difficult for other advertising mediums. Better technology and innovation should see the rise in popularity of digital signage in the future.



The Digital Signage Market in India report provides a brief introduction to the advertisement market in India as well as the digital signage market. The introduction section offers the market share of the different mediums and the share of digital signage in the out-of-home (OOH) advertisement segment. The market overview includes information regarding the Indian market scenario. It illustrates the market size of the digital signage sector in India and the expected rate of growth. It also analyses the position of the digital signage sector in a product lifecycle illustration. Indian Digital signage market is still in its nascent stage compared to other forms of advertisement such as television, newspaper, radio, films etc. Market overview section also covers the operational model of digital signage. It also explains the advantages of digital signage and gives an outline on the pricing. The overview section briefly explains the technology employed by digital signage market. The uses of digital signage are indicative of its acceptability in hospitals, radio cabs as well as government and corporate houses. Furthermore, a Porterâ??s five forces model helps analyze the digital signage market.



The market characteristics section covers information regarding the preference among consumers for digital signage over other mediums due to higher recall. It also explains that digital signage is more effective as this medium is more flexible than conventional mediums such as TV and print. It goes on to elaborate the lack of knowledge and uncertainty of measuring the effectiveness of digital signage is hurting growth prospects. Digital signage also needs protection from weather and other vagaries. Also, proprietary properties make it tough to sell to the prospective advertisers. Additionally, digital signage is not a preferred choice among media planners.



The trends include the various technological innovations that the market has witnessed including the shift from 2D digital signage to 3D. Some of the advanced digital signage is also capable of recording customer preferences and their expressions which might be useful to determine the customerâ??s choice. Another trend identified was ever increasing importance of content. This is primarily because as the level of technology becomes a point of similarity rather than point of differentiation; the only factor separating players would be the content targeted to specific customers. It has also been found that digital signage is used as an interactive medium in training programs and malls among other uses.



The competition section includes profiles of the major players in the market along with their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides a brief business description and key contact person(s) within the company. The recommendation section provides insights into the future outlook of the market as well as proposes actionable insights expected to lead to a growth in the Indian digital signage market.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59221/digital-signage-market-in-india-2012-.html