Digital Signage Market Research - Global Industry 2010 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The report contains the global scenario of Digital Signage market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry satructure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Digital Signage market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



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Digital signage is an electronic display of an advertisement, information, menus and other messages found in hotels, airports, restaurants, retail stores and other public and private places. These signages are controlled with the help of software’s. The declining prices and the increasing popularity of these signages are driving the market across the globe. Among all the geographies North America is leading the market closely followed by Europe, but in the coming future India and China will lead this market.



METHODOLOGY



For the research report, we will conduct in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We will review the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This approach has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary Research



The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:



- Company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations and SEC Filings

- Industry trade and research journals, scientific journals and other technical literature

- Internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases

- National government documents, statistical databases and market reports

- News articles, press releases and web-casts specific to the companies operating in the market



Primary Research



We conduct primary interviews in an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfills the following functions:



- It provides first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, future outlook etc.

- Helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings

- Further develops the Analysis Team’s expertise and market understanding

- Primary research involves E-mail interactions, telephonic interviews as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies



The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:



- Industry participants: CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers

- Purchasing managers, technical personnel, distributors and resellers

- Outside experts: Investment Bankers, Valuation Experts, Research Analysts specializing in specific markets

- Key Opinion Leaders: specializing in different areas corresponding to different industry verticals



Models Where no hard data is available, we use modeling and estimates in order to produce comprehensive data sets. A rigorous methodology is adopted in which the available hard data is cross referenced with the following data types to produce estimates:



- Demographic data: Population split by segment

- Macro-economic Indicators: GDP, Inflation Rate, etc

- Prevalence of diseases, medication facilities, cost of treatment etc.

- Industry Indicators: expenditure, Technology stage & infrastructure, sector growth and facilities. Data is then cross checked by the expert panel.



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