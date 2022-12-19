Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Digital Signage Market Size is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from during the forecast period.



The key factors fueling the growth include the growing adoption of digital signage solution in commercial applications, increasing infrastructure developments in emerging countries, surging demand for 4K & 8K resolution displays, and ongoing technological advancements in displays.



Driver: Ongoing technological advancements in displays



With the advent of new display technologies, such as OLED displays, microLED displays, and electronic paper displays (EPD), the global display industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace across the world of digital signage market revenue impact report. Along with the increased adoption of LED displays and LCD in digital signage, OLED displays, microLED displays, and electronic paper displays (EPD) are also expected to witness significant demand in coming years owing to the rising use of advanced displays for presenting the information. Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Sharp (Japan) are a few companies that design and manufacture advanced display technologies, including OLED displays. For instance, in November 2020, Panasonic launched its first commercial transparent OLED displays featuring 55-inch LG panels.



Opportunity: Increasing adoption of cloud-based digital signage solutions by businesses during COVID-19



The spread of the COVID-19 affected companies worldwide by impacting their operations and making it difficult for them and their employees to maintain business continuity in digital signage market revenue impact report. In such challenging times, cloud computing has emerged as a savior for ensuring business connectivity. A number of providers of digital signage solutions are offering cloud-based digital signage platforms and solutions, which rely on web-based digital signage software for displaying messages and information on screens. These cloud solutions are highly flexible and reliable.



Key Market Players



Major players in the digital signage market growth are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (US), Sony (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), BARCO (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Goodview Electronics (China), Stratacache (US), BrightSign, LLC (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan).