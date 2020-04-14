Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Lately, digital signage media player market has become a highly remunerative business space, as evolution of the technology has made digital displays a norm rather than a novelty. It has also been observed that customers have certain expectations when it comes to modus operandi of digital signage media players.



As digital signage media player market traverses alongside a positive growth path, stakeholders are using digital signage technology to provide highly engaging multimedia displays. Accordingly, several players are providing all-in-one embedded displays that can be used in conjunction with a battery of apps.



It is worth mentioning that embedded players don't have the same durability as a digital signage media player which will ostensibly be in use throughout the entire day and potentially on a 24/7 cycle. Stakeholders in digital signage media player market offer solutions that are second to none as dedicated media players are also meant for government and commercial use to shield crucial business information and sensitive data of customers.



Having ideally evolved in the era of digitalization, digital signage media player market has been depicting a remarkable growth across numerous geographies, pertaining to the technology's ability to communicate with consumers directly. Of late, it has been ranked as one of the most trending technologies among several marketing players for branding, as it provides a hassle-free and smooth operating process. The increasing preference for IT based solutions for enhanced visibility and integrated technology across various industrial sectors is also slated to boost digital signage media player industry trends. It is also rather overt that the growing acceptance of smartphones services will have a remarkable impact on digital signage media player industry size, owing to the rising number of investments in the development of mobile integrated digital signage systems.



Currently, digital signage is emerging as a vital mode of communication across wide range of applications including banking, retail, education, hospitality, healthcare, and government sectors. A succinct insight of the application spectrum of digital signage media player market is enumerated below:



When it comes to offering turnkey solutions, there is no match for software and hardware components. Demand growth for solutions offering improvised interaction, ameliorating customer engagement and bolstering brand image has risen significantly in the past few years. Increased use of these robust solutions for streaming a range of content to healthcare, stadiums, hospitality and education facilities is set to propel digital signage media player market trend.



The continuous involvement of digital signage media player market players in the advancement of AI-based signage systems to attract more customers has been forecast to push the product demand over the years ahead. It is also prudent to mention that the emergence of innovative technologies such as facial recognition, Wi-Fi scanning, beacons, and NFC will transform the future of digital advertising.



Meanwhile, advent of embedded displays offering upsides such as low power consumption may derail the growth of digital signage media player market. Several companies such as LG and Samsung have introduced displays with built in media players. A sigh of relief for companies in digital signage media player industry is that embedded players fail to provide the same level of reliable performance and may have to be replaced frequently.



