Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Worth $9.58 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The report “Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture & Applications (2011 – 2016)” defines and segments the global Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) market with analysis and forecasting of the global volumes, shipments and revenues. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the gigantic global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives and challenges. The market is fully segmented and revenues and volumes are forecasted on the basis of major geographies such as North America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse:

- 100 Market data tables

- 103 Figures

- 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-digital-signal-processing-market-157.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The global DSP market by revenue is estimated to grow from $6.20 billion in 2011 to $9.58 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.09%. The percentage share of DSP industry in the global semiconductor revenue was approximately between 1% and 3% over the years, and it currently stands at 1.97% in 2011. The rising demand of DSPs in the wireless infrastructure sector is one of the most prominent reasons for its growth. Rising trend of several advanced performance technologies like DSP based SoCs is another reason accountable for significant growth potential in the DSP market.



Various secondary sources such as directories and databases have been used to identify and collect useful information for this study. The primary sources – selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects.



The report also classifies the global DSP market by various types of classifications including classification by design architecture Intellectual Property, End user Applications, product segments, and Geographies. The market estimates and forecasts of each of the individual sections, segments and classifications are given in extensive detail.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. The digital signal processors market report includes a complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies and market share analysis of the key industry players.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=157



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=157



Browse related reports to Semiconductor and Electronics



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

7557 Rambler Road,

Suite 727, Dallas, TX 75231

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/