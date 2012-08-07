Digital Signal Processors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016) - Focus on Customizable, Embedded, Programmable (FPGA & PLD), Application Specific (ASIC) based DSP Chips, DSP System-on-Chips & Intellectual Property (IP) Mar

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets.The global DSP market has returned to the growing phase after the global economic recession and is expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years. Large scale adoption of digital signal processing in the latest range of consumer electronics has lead to increased consumption of DSP chips, which are penetrating into several applications which use advanced state-of-the art digital signal processing.



The report analyzes the entire DSP industry’s value chain, giving a bird’s eye-view of all the major allied industry segments to the DSP industry. It discusses the markets of various allied industry segments such as EDA vendors, foundry players, fabless players, fab players, IP vendors and assembly testing and packaging vendors related to the global DSP market. The global DSP intellectual property market is given special focus and also classified and discussed in detail with market estimates & forecasts and landscapes for each of the DSP IP segments. Extensively detailed analysis of the landscape of each of the individual market segments is done in this report to cover the global DSP market from an in-depth point of view. The market estimates and forecasts of the individual market segments and sub-segments are also analyzed in detail.



Since the report mainly covers the DSP market whose parent market is the global semiconductor market, the report also includes various aspects related to the overall semiconductor industry in several instances throughout the report in various chapters. A comparison of various aspects, of each market segment with its parent market (for example, DSP IP market with overall Semiconductor IP market) is done at every possible level to give an idea about the total addressable markets for each market segment and the market penetrations.



The leading players of this industry have also been profiled along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. The report includes a complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies and market share analysis of the key industry players.



Scope of the report



The scope of this research study includes the market for DSP semiconductor chips (ICs and DSP SoCs) only; electronic systems, modules, packages are not included.

In this report, the global DSP market is fully covered and segmented into/by the following categories and aspects:



Allied Industry Segments & Value Chain: DSP Industry Value Chain Analysis, Dynamics of EDA & Design Tool, IP, Foundry, Fabless, Fab (Fabrication) and Assembly, Testing & Packaging (ATP) vendors and their impact on the DSP market



Intellectual Property Markets: DSP Core IP, Standard DSP Core IP (Non-Customizable), Customizable DSP Core IP, DSP Application Specific (ASIC) Core IP, DSP Programmable (FPGA & PLD) Core IP markets



Design Architecture Markets: Product Segment Markets, IC Design Segment markets, DSP System-On-Chips market



Product Segment Markets: General Purpose DSP ICs, Application Specific DSP ICs, and Programmable DSP IC markets



IC Design Segment Markets: Standard DSP (Non-Embedded), Embedded DSP, Single-Core DSP Processors, Multi-Core DSP Processors markets



End-User Application Markets: “Computers” Sector (Super Computers, Mainframe Computers and Computer Servers, Personal Computers, Computer Peripherals), “ICT” Sector (Wireless Communication Applications, Mobile Telecommunication Applications, Surveillance Applications, VoIP Applications), “Consumer Electronics” Sector (Smart Phones, Cameras and Projectors, Portable Media Players, Set-top Boxes and Digital TVs, DVD, Blu-Ray Players & Home Audio-Systems, Printer and Xerox Machines, White Goods), “Automotive” Sector (Automotive Body Electronics, Automotive Infotainment Applications, Automotive Control Systems, Automotive Sensors), “Industrial” Sector (Solid State & Electro-Mechanical Systems, Industrial Automation Applications, Industrial Control Systems, Industrial DSP Sensors), “Medical” Sector (Telemetry Devices, High Voltage Medical Devices, Implantable Medical Devices, Biometric Applications), “RF and Others” Sector (RF Digital Signal Processing Applications, SiGe & BiCMOS based DSP Products, Radar Communication Applications, Oscilloscope and Analyzer Applications, Nanotechnology Applications)



Geographical Markets: Global Market Perspective, North America, Europe, Japan, APAC (excluding Japan) and Rest of the World (ROW) markets.



Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles: Global competitive landscape, market shares and analysis, market share rankings, recent industry activities such as agreements, technology licenses, partnerships, collaborations, JVs, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches; company profiles of the industry’s key players.



KEY TAKE AWAYS



Estimated total DSP market sizes in 2010 and 2011 and forecasts till 2016

Classification of the global DSP market with detailed segmentation by intellectual property, form factor, design architecture, product segments and IC design segments with estimates and forecasts of revenue and volume of all the sub-markets

The future of the DSP technologies from both - technical and market-oriented perspectives

Identification of the major driving factors and inhibitors for the global DSP market and their impact analysis

Analytical growth trends of the DSP market and its individual market segments and the potential revenue bases

The dynamics of the industry segments in the value chain, effect of changes in landscapes of value chain segments such as IP, EDA & Design Tools, Foundry, Fab, Fabless, IDM, ODM, OEM and ATP on the DSP market

The global consumption of DSPs in several end-user verticals and their application segments

The major stakeholders in the market and complete competitive landscape of the market leaders, key player market shares, and rankings added with detailed analysis

Analytical trends and forecasts of the DSP market specific to various geographical regions across the globe

Special focus on the DSP IP market segment, with dynamics and influential factors of the DSP IP market and its sub-market segments



