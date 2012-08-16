Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Digital Signal Processors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016) - Focus on Customizable, Embedded, Programmable (FPGA & PLD), Application Specific (ASIC) based DSP Chips, DSP System-on-Chips & Intellectual Property (IP) Markets", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The global DSP market has returned to the growing phase after the global economic recession and is expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years. Large scale adoption of digital signal processing in the latest range of consumer electronics has lead to increased consumption of DSP chips, which are penetrating into several applications which use advanced state-of-the art digital signal processing.
The report analyzes the entire DSP industry's value chain, giving a bird's eye-view of all the major allied industry segments to the DSP industry. It discusses the markets of various allied industry segments such as EDA vendors, foundry players, fabless players, fab players, IP vendors and assembly testing and packaging vendors related to the global DSP market. The global DSP intellectual property market is given special focus and also classified and discussed in detail with market estimates & forecasts and landscapes for each of the DSP IP segments. Extensively detailed analysis of the landscape of each of the individual market segments is done in this report to cover the global DSP market from an in-depth point of view. The market estimates and forecasts of the individual market segments and sub-segments are also analyzed in detail.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Since the report mainly covers the DSP market whose parent market is the global semiconductor market, the report also includes various aspects related to the overall semiconductor industry in several instances throughout the report in various chapters. A comparison of various aspects, of each market segment with its parent market (for example, DSP IP market with overall Semiconductor IP market) is done at every possible level to give an idea about the total addressable markets for each market segment and the market penetrations.
The leading players of this industry have also been profiled along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. The report includes a complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies and market share analysis of the key industry players.
Scope of the report
The scope of this research study includes the market for DSP semiconductor chips (ICs and DSP SoCs) only; electronic systems, modules, packages are not included.
In this report, the global DSP market is fully covered and segmented into/by the following categories and aspects:
Allied Industry Segments & Value Chain: DSP Industry Value Chain Analysis, Dynamics of EDA & Design Tool, IP, Foundry, Fabless, Fab (Fabrication) and Assembly, Testing & Packaging (ATP) vendors and their impact on the DSP market
Intellectual Property Markets: DSP Core IP, Standard DSP Core IP (Non-Customizable), Customizable DSP Core IP, DSP Application Specific (ASIC) Core IP, DSP Programmable (FPGA & PLD) Core IP markets
Design Architecture Markets: Product Segment Markets, IC Design Segment markets, DSP System-On-Chips market
