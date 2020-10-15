Digital Signature Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines and Challenges Forecast Till 2026 : Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The rising production of smartphones and tablets across the globe is expected to propel digital signature market growth says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled "Digital Signature" Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware & Software), By Deployment Type (On-Premises & Cloud-Based), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education) and Geography Forecast till 2026." Progression in E-commerce activities is fueling demand for digital signatures and enabling the growth of the global digital signature market.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-signature-market-100356



Implementation of Stringent Regulations Will Promote Growth in Europe



Geographically, the global digital signature market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The global digital signature market was dominated by North America, which accounted for more than 40% share of the global digital signature market share in 2017 owing to the rising demand for hi-tech technology in digital signature along with the implementation of new regulations. The U.S law permits the implementation of digital signature technology in every state whereas in Canada the Supreme Court is allowing the acceptance of digitally signed documents as evidence for the crime. These factors are anticipated to boost the digital signature market in North America.



The market in Europe is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of new regulations, allowing all digital signatures as evidence in the court of law resulting in growth in cross-country trading. In the Asia Pacific, the major factors driving the growth of the digital signature market are improvements in the healthcare sector and BFSI along with initiatives government associations for the elimination in paper-use and enhancing the use of digital signatures in countries such as China and India. Additionally, a rapid increase in tablets, smartphones, and computers and the growth of e-commerce have led to the rise in online bank transactions, thus aiding the growth of the digital signature market in the region.



key players



Adobe

Onespan

Gemalto

Ascertia

Docusign

Entrust Datacard

Signix Inc.

Identrust

Kofax

Globalsign

Zoho Corp

Rpost Technologies

Multicert

Hellosig

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-signature-market-100356



Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:



Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:



Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Key Market Drivers



The increasing need for multifactor authentication and multi-level security across the organization.

Rising concerns regarding excess use of paper, as well as time and money required for printing.

Demand for cryptographically encrypted signature solutions to avoid misuse of a physical signature.

Segmentation



1. By Component



Software

Hardware

Services

Managed

Professional

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

2. By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud

3. By Organization size



SME'S

Large Enterprises

4. By End-user



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Health care and life sciences

Education

Retail

Real Estate

5. By Region



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Worldline Collaborates with Adobe for Digital Signature Services



Worldline, a European market leader of transaction and payment services announced its partnership with Adobe for cloud-based digital services. The new collaboration will enable customers to perform signatures on mobiles and tablets, with extremely secure digital certificates and thus helping in overcoming traditional methods of digital signatures. The new partnership is expected to fuel demand among organizations and customers, owing to the security aspect of the service which in turn will enable the growth of the global digital signature market. In addition, Acquisitions between key players for developing and advancing electronic signatures are also likely to drive the global digital signature market. for instance, DocuSign acquired SpringCM for 220M for the advancement of electronic signatures.



Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100356



Queries Addressed In The Market Report:



What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2020?

Rising E-Commerce Activities Will Facilitate Market Growth



A digital signature is an encrypted electronic stamp of authentication used on digital documents such as word files, PDF files as well as online documents. A digital signature allows organizations and users to sign documents digitally without the obligation to save them through third-party servers, hence maintaining security and control over the data. The rising number of smartphones and tablets is propelling growth for the global digital signature market. According to a report by We are Social, presently there are more than seven billion mobile devices across the globe used by users. New cloud-based digital signatures offering uninterrupted workflow is predicted to create growth opportunities for the global digital signature market. In addition, rising e-commerce activities, growth in internet and smartphone penetration, the necessity for the organized workflow are boosting the global market. Benefits associated with the use of digital signatures such as improved efficiency, cost reduction, enriched customer experience and time-saving are some factors fostering the growth of the global digital signature market.



Key Features of Market Research Report:



This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.



Table of Content



5. Global Digital Signature Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)



5.2.1. Software



5.2.2. Hardware



5.2.3. Services



5.2.3.1. Managed



5.2.3.2. Professional



5.2.3.2.1. Consulting



5.2.3.2.2. Training and Education



5.2.3.2.3. Support and Maintenance



5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Deployment (USD Mn)



5.3.1. On-Premise



5.3.2. Cloud



5.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Organization Size (USD Mn)



5.4.1. SMEs



5.4.2. Large Enterprises



5.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End User (USD Mn)



5.5.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



5.5.2. IT and Telecommunication



5.5.3. Government



5.5.4. Health care and life sciences



5.5.5. Education



5.5.6. Retail



5.5.7. Real Estate



5.5.8. Others



5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (USD Mn)



5.6.1. North America



5.6.2. Europe



5.6.3. Asia Pacific



5.6.4. Middle East and Africa



5.6.5. Latin America



6. North America Digital Signature Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)



6.2.1. Software



6.2.2. Hardware



6.2.3. Services



6.2.3.1. Managed



6.2.3.2. Professional



6.2.3.2.1. Consulting



6.2.3.2.2. Training and Education



6.2.3.2.3. Support and Maintenance



TOC Continued…!