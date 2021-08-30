Digital Stock Management Reduces Shortages in Medicine Supply Chains

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- Digital stock management is a tool that could help to overcome many of the challenges that continue to arise in supply chain management today. Over the past year we have seen a lot of disruption to supply chains as well as issues of stockpiling and shortages. One of the most pressing areas where this caused the most concern was with respect to essential medication. COVID-19 vaccines have made a huge contribution to opening up the UK once again but there have been issues with these - and many other medications that have either been in short supply or forecast to run out due to pandemic or Brexit obstacles. Digital stock management provides many more options when it comes to ensuring that the right stockpiling is being done, and that there is effective monitoring in place. Digital medicine management can help to mitigate against potential shortages and also track conditions, something that has been especially relevant to temperature sensitive vaccines. Digital stock management is going to be key to rebuilding supply chains going forward and creating robust resources in a post-pandemic world.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain and has been building up expertise since the firm was first established in 2008. For those seeking out manufacturing and production careers in supply chain management, the firm is a highly effective partner with extensive connections across the industry. DSJ Global has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and works with organisations across the spectrum, from small, innovative start-ups to large organisations with international reach. Areas of expertise at DSJ Global include manufacturing and production careers in supply chain management, as well as other key fields including technical operations and logistics. The firm designs a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that give businesses options when it comes to recruiting for expansion and growth. For more than a decade the goal has been to rethink the way that recruitment is handled to make it more efficient and productive for all involved.



Key to the effectiveness of the approach at DSJ Global has been the willingness of the firm to invest heavily in its own people. Consultants receive ongoing training to ensure expertise and skills remain at a high level and are also equipped with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm has access to opportunities across a wide range in manufacturing and production careers in supply chain management throughout the UK with a presence in a number of vital locations, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. This is combined with an extensive international reach that comes from being at the heart of a strong global network and hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. There are many different roles available via DSJ Global, including in manufacturing and production careers in supply chain management. Currently, the firm has a wealth of opportunities to offer including: Production Scheduler, Head of Site Logistics, Global EHS Manager, Sourcing Manager, Director of Vehicle Maintenance and Manager Tactical Procurement.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.