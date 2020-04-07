Digital Textile Printing Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 - Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The major factors driving the growth of the digital textile printing market include the growing demand for sustainable printing; increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries; shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs; development of new technologies in the textile industry; and reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers.



The market for roll to roll printing process held the largest market share in 2017. In 2017, the roll to roll printing process accounted for more than two-third of the digital textile printing market. This process is majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major uses in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, scarves, ties, bags, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc. Uses in the soft signage and industrial segments include carpets, posters, banners, flags, vehicle wrapping, wallpaper, building material, POS display, etc.



The global Digital Textile Printing market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Digital Textile Printing market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Seiko Epson

- Mimaki Engineering

- Kornit Digital

- Electronics for Imaging

- D.Gen

- Roland

- Durst Phototechnik

- Dover Corporation

- Konica Minolta

- Ricoh



Segment by Type:

- Sublimation

- Pigment

- Reactive

- Acid

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Textile and Decor

- Industrial

- Soft Signage

- Direct to Garment



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Textile Printing Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Digital Textile Printing Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Forecast

4.5.1. Digital Textile Printing Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Digital Textile Printing Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Digital Textile Printing Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



