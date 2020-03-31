Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Worth $6.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.7% : Leading Companies Are Omada Health, Noom, Livongo Health, WellDoc, and Pear Therapeutics

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Market growth is largely driven by the growing incidence of preventable chronic health conditions, rising investments in digital therapeutics, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and the need to control healthcare costs. On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of digital therapeutics market.



B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2019, the B2B segment accounted for the largest market share; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market. There is growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits provided by digital therapeutics and the healthcare cost reductions achieved by their use. Additionally, there is a growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug product to offer adherence services along with the product. These are some factors responsible for the high share of this market segment.



Caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market.



Based on the type of buyer, the B2C sales channel market is further segmented into patients and caregivers. The caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to company initiatives for the development of products specifically for caregivers and the fact that digital therapeutics help caregivers in better managing their patients.



The treatment/care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019.



Based on the application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the rise in treatment and healthcare costs, especially due to chronic conditions. Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are some factors responsible for driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.



North America accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019.



The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2019, North America (US and Canada) held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The major factors supporting market growth include the increasing investments in digital therapeutics, the influx of new start-ups, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements.



Key players in the digital therapeutics market.



The digital therapeutics market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global digital therapeutics market include Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).