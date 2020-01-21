New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The global digital therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030 and was valued at over US$ 1.9 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 26.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Digital Therapeutics is a form of digitalized health solution which utilizes the likes of online and digital health technologies, to treat several psychological and medical conditions. These applications assist patients and medical professionals to track various health related data and provide options for remote monitoring, thereby, providing means to improve long-term health conditions.



Major Key Players of the Digital Therapeutics Market are:

Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Accuray, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Arxium, Kirby Lester, Stereotaxis, Titan Medical among others



Get sample copy of "Digital Therapeutics Market" at: http://bit.ly/2v935XT



The global digital therapeutic market is driven by can be attributed to several factors, increasing use of smartphones and internet, increasing awareness related to digital health therapy, and rising number of chronic diseases & geriatric population. Moreover, need to curb the growing healthcare cost and provide better healthcare to population. However, lack of awareness and data security of customers and healthcare professionals are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.



Digital Therapeutics Market by Application:

Obesity Diabetes Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Medical Adherence

Smoking Cessation



Digital Therapeutics Market by Users:

Providers

Payers & Patients



Go For Interesting Discount Here: http://bit.ly/3avDFE7



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Therapeutics Market Size

2.2 Digital Therapeutics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Therapeutics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Therapeutics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Therapeutics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Therapeutics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Therapeutics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Therapeutics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview5.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: http://bit.ly/2ROlgKf



In the end, Digital Therapeutics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com