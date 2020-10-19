Digital Thread Market Emerging Technological Advancement, Future Scope and Business Growth 2030 - General Electric, PTC, Siemens

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- A digital thread refers to a data-driven structural design that relates the information that is generated across a product lifecycle. Digital threads aim to signify traceability and digitization throughout the lifespan of a product. They link digital twin capabilities such as the performance data, designs, supply chain data, product data, and software going into creating the product. The digital thread denotes a communication agenda that permits the integrated view and connected flow of the data assets throughout the lifecycle and across traditionally structured functional perceptions. The digital thread, in combination with digital twins, enable's design requirements, records, and the data that is needed.



Major Key Players of the Digital Thread Market are:

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Robert Bosch GmbH.



A digital thread is a single source of data truth creating collaboration, consistency, and alignment across purpose through the real-time data management of related downstream and upstream derivative information. This scalable common set of democratized data enables enterprise-wide accessibility and continuity across processes, products, and people. The digital thread market is projected to grow due to several major factors that include the implementation of emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing. A digital thread combines the interconnected data sets to uncover insights.



The history has shown that industry participants in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) sector were among the initial ones to discover the concept of the digital thread. In manufacturing processes, huge amounts of data are produced and analyzed to obtain efficiencies and reduce defects. It is confirmed that the digital thread increases the supply chain efficiency by approximately 16%. Moreover, this new trend of manufacturing enables the delivery of new products to the market 20% faster.



Major Types of Digital Thread Market covered are:

-> Parts

-> System



Major Applications of Digital Thread Market covered are:

-> Aerospace & Defense

-> Automotive & Transportation

-> Manufacturing

-> Energy & Utilities, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Digital Thread consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Thread market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Thread manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Thread with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Digital Thread industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



