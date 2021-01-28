Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Digital (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Amazon Inc. (United States),Alibaba (China),Axway (France),Netalogue Inc. (United Kingdom),Phoenix Biz Solutions (United Kingdom),Techdinamics (Canada),B2W (Brazil),DIYtrade.com (China) ,Flipkart (India) ,Focust technology co (China) ,Tradekey.com (Saudi Arabia).



Digital Transformation is vital for organizations and they must acquire and successfully deploy the right technology so that their business should not be in vain. Many of the companies have already undertaken the evaluation and management of robotic process automation projects. transformation is moving beyond eCommerce & marketing, with many buyers going directly to marketplaces for commercial needs, including large scale or business purchases. The growing adoption of omnichannel and multichannel strategies is boosting the demand for digital transformation B2B ecommerce globally.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Trend Of Digitization & Increased Adoption Of Digital Sales Channels



Market Growth Drivers: E-Commerce Becoming A Vital For B2B Businessesâ€™

End-User Industries Upgrading Their Platform



Restraints: Risks of Cyber Frauds



The Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Buyer-oriented E-commerce, Supplier-oriented E-commerce, Intermediary-oriented E-commerce), Application (Network as a Service (NaaS), Data as a Service (Daas), Storage as a Service (STaas), Back-end as a Service (BaaS)), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Product Type (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Beauty & Personal Care, Clothing & Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others) Market Concentration Insights:



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



