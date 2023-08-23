NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Accenture PLC (Ireland), Adobe Systems (United States), Crayon (Norway), CA Technologies (United States), Cognizant (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), TCS (India), Royal Philips (Netherland), GE Healthcare (United States), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States), Stanley Healthcare (United States), Waracle (United Kingdom), HQSoftware (Estonia), Qulix Systems (United Kingdom).



Digital transformation in healthcare is the positive impact of technology in healthcare. Here's why: Telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices, and block chain electronic health records are just a few concrete examples of digital transformation in healthcare which are completely reshaping how healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers and regulators., how data is shared among providers and how decisions are made about treatment plans and health outcomes. Digital transformation in healthcare not only increased efficiency but also eliminates humans from the processes.



Opportunities

- Payers and Standards Bodies Can Accelerate and Sustain Technological Advancement by Adapting Reimbursement Guidelines

- Improvements in the Health Care Infrastructure



Market Drivers

- Growing Adoption Rate of EHRS and EMRS

- Advancements in Healthcare Fuelling the Market Growth

- Increase in Demand for Digital Products



Market Trend

- Electronic Health Records for Medical Data Management

- Rising Importance of Big Data in Healthcare Sector

- The Growth of Wearable Medical Devices



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Transformation in Healthcare market study is being classified by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Big data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Others), Business Function (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Home care Settings, Others)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



