Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market to See Booming Growth : Google, IBM, Microsoft

Accenture PLC (Ireland), Adobe Systems (United States), Crayon (Norway), CA Technologies (United States), Cognizant (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), TCS (India), Royal Philips (Netherland), GE Healthcare (United States), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States), Stanley Healthcare (United States), Waracle (United Kingdom), HQSoftware (Estonia), Qulix Systems (United Kingdom).



Digital transformation in healthcare is the positive impact of technology in healthcare. Here's why: Telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices, and block chain electronic health records are just a few concrete examples of digital transformation in healthcare which are completely reshaping how healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers and regulators., how data is shared among providers and how decisions are made about treatment plans and health outcomes. Digital transformation in healthcare not only increased efficiency but also eliminates humans from the processes.



On 13 Oct 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Accenture, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have entered into a five-year strategic agreement to accelerate Takeda's digital transformation.

In 2020, -Medidata and Cognizant have entered into a strategic alliance to offer life science clients comprehensive solutions that leverage the market's leading cloud platform with world-class business and technology services. This provides pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), sites and investigators with digital capabilities to facilitate a fast start to clinical trials, simplify operational complexities and drive digital transformation. and On 7 Feb 2020, CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across healthcare organizations.



by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Big data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Others), Business Function (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Home care Settings, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Importance of Big Data in Healthcare Sector

The Growth of Wearable Medical Devices

Electronic Health Records for Medical Data Management



Opportunities:

Rise in Awareness about 3D Printing

Improvements in the Health Care Infrastructure

Payers and Standards Bodies Can Accelerate and Sustain Technological Advancement by Adapting Reimbursement Guidelines



Market Drivers:

Advancements in Healthcare Fuelling the Market Growth

Increase in Demand for Digital Products

Growing Adoption Rate of EHRS and EMRS

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Fueled the Demand of Digital Transformation in Healthcare



Roadblocks:

Security Concerns for Patient Data

High Cost for Maintenance Hampers the Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Transformation in Healthcare market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



