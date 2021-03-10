Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market to See Huge Growth by Genpact, Infor, Oracle, Accenture

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market Definition:

Digital transformation in hospitality management involves the digital advancement in the hospitality sector by digitalizing the asset, operation and increased use of the technology. As the digital transformation in hospitality management affects the customers, and process in hotels and thus impacting the experience of customers. With the COVID-19 situation worldwide there is an increasing need for the hospitality industry to restructure the technology and in managing the customer relationship for better service.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Control4 (United States),Genpact (United States),Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada),Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd (India),Accenture plc (Ireland),Oracle Corporation (United States),Hospitality Digital (Germany),Infor (United States),DXC Technology Company (United States) ,Sabre Corporation (United States)



Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



What's Trending in Market:

Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) like Smart Rooms, Beacons & Tablets in the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management

Increasing Use of Application in the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management



Challenges:

Requirements fo the Skilled Staff to Manage the Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management



Restraints:

Problems with the Technology Used in Hospitality Management Due to the Network Disruption Caused by the Environmental Problems



Market Growth Drivers:

Demand for Better Customer Management in the Hospitality Management

Increasing Demand for the Enhanced Customer Stay at the Hotel



The Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Food and Beverages, Travel and Tourism, Lodging, Recreation), Technology (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Mobile Integration, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, IoT devices), End User (Management Staff, Tourists, Business Executive, Others)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management Market

The report highlights Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Transformation in Hospitality Management market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



