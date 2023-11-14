Digital Transformation in Insurance Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again: SAP, Dell EMC, Microsoft

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- Latest released research study on Digital Transformation In Insurance Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), SAP (Germany), Dell EMC (United States), Microsoft (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco (United States).



Digital transformation is refer as an important act for many industries, but for the insurance sector it is refer as a business priority. Itâ€™s not like of adopting an innovative or solely external process. Digital transformation in insurance sector requires an innovative business model which is totally focused on customer needs, with more connected products and services, emerging technologies and real-time data. Many forces like weak financial performance, cost pressures, increasing regulatory requirements, new competitive threats demand a profound revolution in the insurance industry. But at the same time, customers increasingly expect a near real-time relationship with the insurer for the submissions and claims



Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Professional Services in digital transformation, Managed Services in digital transformation

Additional Segmentation: Solutions (Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Mobility, Disruptive Technologies, Social Media), Deployment model (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Solutions, Services)

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Provides the real and tangible advantages for reducing costs

- Increasing efficiency in the underwriting process, claims and improves the customer satisfaction



Market Trend

- Self-service dashboards

- Claims processes in an easier and faster way



Opportunities

- Create Speed to market

- Productivity in sales

- Enhancement in customer experience



Challenges

- Changes associated with the customer expectations and behaviour or by the advent of â€˜disruptiveâ€™ organisations



Market Insights

Capgemini launches world InsurTech Report 2018, in that report it is given that the insurance technology (InsurTech) sector is booming and facilitating a new era of collaboration between challengers and insurance industry incumbents



Merger Acquisition

Capgemini announced the acquisition of Doing, a full service digital agency based in Italy. This bolt on acquisition further expands its local digital services capabilities and aligns with the ambition of Capgemini Invent, the Groupâ€™s global business line, launched recently to help CxOs envision and build whatâ€™s next for their businesses



