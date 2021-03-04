Digital Transformation in Retail Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: EBay, Flipkart, Tesco

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Transformation In Retail Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Definition:

Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.



Market Trends:

- Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

- Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers



Market Drivers:

- Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

- Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

- Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Skilled Workforce to Adopt New Technologies



The Digital Transformation In Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Application (Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others), Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website)



Digital Transformation In Retail the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Digital Transformation In Retail Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Geographically World Digital Transformation In Retail markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Digital Transformation In Retail markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Digital Transformation In Retail Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Digital Transformation In Retail market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Digital Transformation In Retail market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Digital Transformation In Retail market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

