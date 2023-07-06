NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Transformation In Retail Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Transformation In Retail market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India), Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom),.



Scope of the Report of Digital Transformation In Retail

Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Application (Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others), Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website)



Market Trends:

Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers



Opportunities:

Rising Demand of Cloud-Based Technology in Inventory and Supply Chain Management



Market Drivers:

Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



