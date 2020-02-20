Digital Transformation in Retail Market Is Booming Worldwide : Oracle, SAP, Google, Salesforce, EBay

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.



The Digital Transformation In Retail Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Digital Transformation In Retail market are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India) and Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom).



Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as:

Online Retail, Offline Retail



By end users/application, market is sub-segmented as:

Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others



By Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website



The Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Digital Transformation In Retail market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

The report highlights Digital Transformation In Retail market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Transformation In Retail, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Market Drivers

- Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

- Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

- Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System



Market Trend

- Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

- Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Workforce to Adopt New Technologies



Opportunities

- Rising Demand of Cloud-Based Technology in Inventory and Supply Chain Management



Challenges

- Difficulty in Integration of Application through an Application Program Interface (API)



Major Market Developments:

11 November 2018, According to the survey held by National Retail Federation (NRF) 67% of Generation Z shoppers prefer offline retail store over online stores. This concludes offline retailers are also gaining significant market share owing to digital transformation in the retail sector.



Digital transformation in the retail market is fragmented owing to the number of players present in the market. Some of the major players of the market are IBM, Amazon Web Services, SAP and others. Companies are focusing on the evolution of technologies such as AI and cloud-based services to improve supply chain and inventory management, escalating product line & distribution channels, rising penetration of E-commerce and increasing number of smartphone user generating lucrative opportunities for the Digital transformation in the retail market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Transformation In Retail market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Transformation In Retail Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Transformation In Retail

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Transformation In Retail Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Transformation In Retail market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Digital Transformation In Retail Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



