Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Due to technological advancements the transportation and logistics industry has undergone a digital shift. New technologies are rapidly increasing the scope for the transportation and logistics industry. Thus business organization can increase the personalize services and business accuracy. In addition, Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market helps the organization to understand the client's preferences and behaviour.



Digital transformation in transportation and logistics industry enhancing collaboration and sharing in the industry. Also it helps to reduce the efforts of the operation and increase the flexibility. Furthermore digital transformation offers the insight on global trends. It helps organization to conduct the strategic plans and objective analysis of the business process.



Now every company across the globe is accepting the digitalization across the industry. Thus it is benefiting the companies and the consumers for high productivity. Organizations have involved in transportation and logistics management services. It is expanding on various aspects such as big data, The Internet of things (IOT) and mobility services. Also it is expanding in automate services and the cloud based applications.



Owing to growth in demand for digitalization of business process in business industry and rise in cost pressure on the service providers, spending of digital transformation in transportation and logistics industry has increased.



In logistics and transportation speed, Efficiency, time and optimization, speed have always been critical. To maintain a competitive environment in a constantly changing business and technology landscape digital transformation play an important role. We can say that the transformation and logistic are one of the lifelines of any business organization. This factors turned the mobility through digital solutions and also enabled products into a megatrend. Key players are connecting to each other throughout the supply chain.



Digital Transformation in Transportation and Logistics Market can be segmented on the basis of several aspects. The key driving factors such as Solve asset underutilization, Increase connectivity and visibility across systems and Development of new digital business models and customer access platforms are influencing the market growth. Some of the major challenges such as Mobile dependence and Enhanced customer experience may hinder the growth of the market.



Looping on the basis of Geographical regions, major countries or regions which have good market are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Asia-pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of APAC), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).



The key digital transformation vendors for transportation and logistics sectors are Amazon Amazon, APL Logistics Ltd., IBM Corporation, Walmart, Logitech Corporation, Samsung Electronics and others.



Segment Overview of Global Digital Transformation Market in Transportation and Logistics



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)





- North America



- S.



- Canada



- Mexico



- Europe



- France



- UK



- Germany



- Italy



- Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific



- India



- Japan



- China



- Southeast Asia



- Rest of APAC



- South America



- Brazil



- Argentina



- Chile



- Peru



- Rest of South America



- Middle East and Africa





