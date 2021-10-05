Digital Transformation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: IBM, Microsoft,Google

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation (United States),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture PLC (Ireland),Capgemini (France),Oracle Corporation (United States),Google (United States)



Definition:

The incorporation of digital technologies into all aspects of a business in order to improve how they work and provide value to their customers is known as digital transformation. It's used to increase efficiency by improving processes, providing improved customer and employee interactions, managing market risk, and controlling costs. The demand for digital transformation is being fueled by an increasing number of companies transitioning to technology-driven solutions to keep up with the rapid pace of business growth. The digital transformation market is expected to be driven by end-user industries such as BFSI and healthcare. Furthermore, through enhanced communications and quicker customer support systems, digital transformation has aided companies in expanding their customer base.



Market Trends:

- The Emergence of AI to Collect and Analyzed Data

- Governments Initiative for Investing in Digital Transformation



Market Drivers:

- Rising Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services

- Automation and Digitalization in Business Functions



Market Opportunities:

- Growth in Demand from Developing Countries

- Upsurging Usage of Different Technologies such as IoT, AI, Machine Learning, etc.



The Global Digital Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Small Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User Industry (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government), Technology (Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility/Social Media, Others (Blockchain and Robotics)), Business Function (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)



Global Digital Transformation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Transformation market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Transformation market.

- -To showcase the development of the Digital Transformation market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Transformation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Transformation market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Transformation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Digital TransformationMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Digital Transformation market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Digital Transformation Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Digital Transformation Market Production by Region Digital Transformation Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Digital Transformation Market Report:

- Digital Transformation Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Digital Transformation Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation Market

- Digital Transformation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Digital Transformation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

- Digital TransformationMarket Analysis by Application {Small Medium Enterprises,Large Enterprises}

- Digital Transformation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Digital Transformation Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Digital Transformation market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Digital Transformation near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Digital Transformation market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



