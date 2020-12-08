Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Key Innovators (Philippines), Siemens AG (Germany), Capgemini (France), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Cognizant (United States), Dell EMC (United States) and SAP SE (Germany).



Digital transformation is a cause that contributes to the realignment of people, processes, and technology and is increasingly used as a means of gaining a competitive advantage. These solutions include digital transformation software and services. Digital software includes digital platforms, digital content, and applications, integration platforms, analytics, the web, mobile and social solutions. Digital transformation services include integration, advisory, implementation, and managed services. Digital transformation services are strategies and guidelines that have been created with the aim of providing transformation-related services in aspects of consultation and campaign management in order to increase productivity and performance. These services are provided so that top management can use digital technology to make changes in their current business model.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Transformation Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Mobile Phones Is Driving the Market

- The Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

- Digitalizing Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency



Market Trends

- The Increasing Integration of Marketing and Technology

- Demand for Personalized Digital Transformation



Roadblocks

- Increasing Privacy and Security Concern among Population Is Restraining Market

- Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals



Opportunities

- The Growing Demand in Digital Solutions in Customer Service

- Growth in Usage of IoT Based Products and Solutions in Businesses and Various Organizations



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about Digital Transformation Services



The Global Digital Transformation Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Integration, Consulting, Implementation, Managed Services), Application (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), Deployment Type (Hosted, On-premise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Technology (Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, IoT, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Transformation Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Transformation Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Transformation Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Transformation Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Transformation Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Transformation Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Digital Transformation Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Digital Transformation Services market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Services market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Digital Transformation Services market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



