Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Boston Consulting Group (United States), HCL Technologies (India), McKinsey & Company (United States), DXC Technology (United States), KPMG (Netherlands), PricewaterhouseCoopers (United Kingdom), Infosys (India), Cognizant (United States), Ernst & Young (United Kingdom), Tata Consultancy Services (India).



Scope of the Report of Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting

Digital transformation strategy consulting is all about incorporating developing technologies to improve the experience design, customer experience, and marketing transformation. It analyzes the organizations requirements, existing resources, and their ability to scale to recommend the right digital processes and the experience transformation guideposts that help them to effectively use the digital technology, tools, and platforms. The real transformation has to begin with a clearly defined digital strategy, one that can produce gains today and delineate a fast yet flexible path to the digital future. Digital transformation strategy consulting helps to achieve breakthrough innovation, growth, and efficiency at unprecedented speed.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Augmented Intelligence, Intelligent Automation, Business Technology Services, Artificial Intelligence, Others), Application (Technology, Data, Process, Organizational Change), Organization Size (Large, SMEs), Component (Service, Software)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Utilization of Digital Technology to Improve Business Operations, Culture, and Customer Experiences



Market Trends:

Businesses focus to embrace new Digital Capabilities



Opportunities:

Demand for Digital Transformation



Challenges:

Lack of Dedicated IT Skills

Lack of a Defined Strategy



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



