Digital Trends Summer UK 2014: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2014 Available at Marketresearchreports.

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Tablets are now in half of homes in the UK, despite arriving on the market in their current form just four years ago. Yet people are still just as likely to be in the market for a new laptop, as many remain reluctant to perform complex and work-oriented tasks on a smaller handheld device.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Consumer technology products
Ownership of consumer technology products
Figure 1: Household/personal ownership of consumer technology products, December 2013 and April 2014
Planned purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products
Figure 2: Plans for purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products in the next three months, April 2014
Computers and e-readers
Ownership patterns
Figure 3: Household ownership of computers and e-readers, January 2012-April 2014
Mobile phones
Ownership patterns
Figure 4: Personal ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-April 2014
Devices used to access the internet
Consumers connect using myriad devices
Figure 5: Devices used to access the internet, April 2014, and percentage point change between January 2013 and April 2014
Online activities
On any device
Figure 6: Online activities performed in the past three months, April 2014 and percentage point change between December 2013 and April 2014
Digital advertising
Two fifths of consumers click on digital ads
Figure 7: Digital advertising seen and clicked on within the past three months, April 2014
Attitudes towards digital advertising
Managing the balance between monetisation and usability
Figure 8: Attitudes towards digital advertising, April 2014
The internet of things
New ‘in-home’ devices hold most appeal
Figure 9: Interest in new technology devices and products, April 2014
Attitudes towards smartwatches
Some 44% of potential smartwatch buyers interested in a trial service
Figure 10: Attitudes towards smartwatches, April 2014
What we think
Consumer Technology Products – Overview
Key points
Ownership of consumer technology products
Figure 11: Household/personal ownership of consumer technology products, December 2013 and April 2014
Planned purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products
Figure 12: Plans for purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products in the next three months, April 2014
Consumer Technology Products – Televisions
Key points
Ownership
Figure 13: Household ownership of television sets, December 2013 and April 2014
Figure 14: Household ownership of television sets, by television type, January 2012-April 2014
Plans for purchase or upgrade
Figure 15: Plans for purchase or upgrade of television sets in the next three months, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by gender
Women now just as likely as men to own a smart TV
Figure 16: Household ownership of televisions, by gender, April 2014
FIFA World Cup likely to drive more purchases from men
Figure 17: Plans to purchase any television in the next three months, by gender, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by age
A third of 25-34s now own a smart TV
Figure 18: Household ownership of televisions, by age, April 2014
Branded stores could help brands to demonstrate smart TVs to older consumers
Figure 19: Plans to purchase any television in the next three months, by age, April 2014
Consumers start to ditch secondary sets
Figure 20: Number of televisions in household, June 2013 and April 2014
Consumer Technology Products – Computers, Tablets and e-readers
Key points
Ownership patterns
Figure 21: Household ownership of computers and e-readers, January 2012-April 2014
Plans for purchase or upgrade
Figure 22: Plans for purchase or upgrade of computers and e-readers in the next three months, April 2014
The number of homes with all three form factors continues to rise
Figure 23: Household ownership of computers, by form factor, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by gender
Tablets lack of e-ink means e-readers are still popular – particularly with women
Figure 24: Household ownership of computers and e-readers, by gender, April 2014
Men most likely to be considering an upgrade
Figure 25: Plans for purchase or upgrade of computers and e-readers in the next three months, by gender, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by age
e-readers buck the trend with an older audience
Figure 26: Household ownership of computers and e-readers, by age, April 2014
Younger consumers caught between tablets and laptops
Figure 27: Plans for purchase or upgrade of computers and e-readers in the next three months, by age, April 2014
Consumer Technology Products – Mobile Phones
Key points
Ownership patterns
Figure 28: Personal ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-April 2014
Plans for purchase or upgrade
Figure 29: Plans for purchase or upgrade of mobile phones in the next three months, April 2014
Smartphone owners start to ditch basic secondary handsets
Figure 30: Personal ownership of mobile phones, by phone type, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by gender
Almost three quarters of men now own a smartphone
Figure 31: Personal ownership of mobile phones, by gender, April 2014
Men slightly more likely to be planning an upgrade
Figure 32: Plans for purchase or upgrade of mobile phones in the next three months, by gender, April 2014
Demographic breakdown – by age
People aged 55-64 now more likely to own a smartphone than a basic handset
Figure 33: Personal ownership of mobile phones, by age, April 2014
Price no longer a barrier for older consumers
Figure 34: Plans for purchase or upgrade of mobile phones in the next three months, by age, April 2014
Internet Access
Key points
Devices used to access the internet
Consumers connect using myriad devices
Figure 35: Devices used to access the internet, April 2014, and percentage point change between January 2013 and April 2014
Repertoire analysis
Figure 36: Repertoire of methods used to access the internet, by age, April 2014
Online Activities
Key points
Online activities performed
On any device
Figure 37: Online activities performed in the past three months, April 2014 and percentage point change between December 2013 and April 2014
On a computer
Figure 38: Online activities performed in the past three months on a computer, April 2014
On a smartphone
Figure 39: Online activities performed in the past three months on a smartphone, April 2014
On a tablet
Figure 40: Online activities performed in the past three months on a tablet, April 2014
Social and sharing activities
Variations by device
Figure 41: Social and sharing online activities performed in the past three months, by device, April 2014
Variations by gender
Figure 42: Social and sharing online activities performed in the past three months, by gender, April 2014
Variations by age
Figure 43: Social and sharing online activities performed in the past three months, by age, April 2014
The quest for information
Variations by device
Figure 44: Information-finding activities performed online in the past three months, by device, April 2014
Variations by gender
Figure 45: Information-finding activities performed online in the past three months, by gender, April 2014
Variations by age
Figure 46: Information-finding activities performed online in the past three months, by age, April 2014
Online shopping
Variations by device
Figure 47: Online shopping activities performed in the past three months, by device, April 2014
Variations by gender
Figure 48: Online shopping activities performed in the past three months, by gender, April 2014
Variations by age
Figure 49: Online shopping activities performed in the past three months, by age, April 2014
Online entertainment
Variations by device
Figure 50: Online entertainment activities performed in the past three months, by device, April 2014
Variations by gender
Figure 51: Online entertainment activities performed in the past three months, by gender, April 2014
Variations by age
Figure 52: Online entertainment activities performed in the past three months, by age, April 2014
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Digital Advertising
Key points
Two fifths of consumers click on digital ads
Figure 53: Digital advertising seen and clicked on within the past three months, April 2014
Ads that interrupt activities less likely to engage with consumers
Figure 54: Proportion of people who have clicked on each type of advert after seeing it, December 2013 and April 2014
Targeted communications the most effective
Figure 55: Digital advertising bought from within the past three months, December 2013 and April 2014
People aged 25-34 becoming even more likely to buy from digital ads
Figure 56: Proportion of people who have bought from any type of advert after clicking on ads in the past three months, by gender and age, December 2013 and April 2014
Attitudes towards digital advertising
Managing the balance between monetisation and usability
Figure 57: Attitudes towards digital advertising, April 2014
Would consumers accept advertising on paid platforms?
Figure 58: Agreement with statements about digital advertising, by age, April 2014
The Internet of Things
Key points
New ‘in-home’ devices hold most appeal
Figure 59: Interest in new technology devices and products, April 2014
Men almost twice as likely to want a smartwatch
Figure 60: Interest in new technology devices and products, by gender, April 2014
People aged 16-34 will be the ‘guinea pigs’ for older generations
Figure 61: Interest in new technology devices and products, by age, April 2014
Attitudes towards smartwatches
Lack of understanding and experience stifles early sales of smartwatches
Figure 62: Attitudes towards smartwatches, April 2014
Trial and review service could trigger conversation
Advanced features could spark interest and drive value
Figure 63: Proportion of consumers interested in buying a smartwatch, by online activities done in the last three months, April 2014
Appendix – Consumer Technology Products
Figure 64: Technology products have in household, April 2014
Figure 65: Technology products have in household, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 66: Technology products have in household, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 67: Technology products have in household, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 68: Number of televisions in household, April 2014
Figure 69: Number of televisions in household, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 70: Technology products personally owned, April 2014
Figure 71: Technology products personally owned, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 72: Technology products personally owned, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 73: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months, April 2014
Figure 74: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Any computer, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 75: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Smartphone, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 76: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Any television, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 77: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Laptop/netbook computer, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 78: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Tablet computer, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 79: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Internet-enabled TV, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 80: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – High-definition TV, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 81: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Static games console, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 82: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – 3DTV, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 83: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Surround sound/home cinema system, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 84: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Digital or video camera, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 85: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Satellite navigation/GPS device, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 86: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – e-reader, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 87: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Desktop computer, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 88: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Blu-ray player, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 89: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Streaming media device/smart set-top box, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 90: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Portable media player, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 91: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Portable games console, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 92: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – DVD player, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 93: Technology products plan to buy/upgrade in the next three months – Basic mobile phone, by demographics, April 2014
Appendix – Internet Access
Figure 94: Internet access, by device, April 2014
Figure 95: Internet access, by device, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 96: Internet access, by device, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 97: Repertoire of internet access, by device, April 2014
Figure 98: Repertoire of internet access, by device, by demographics, April 2014
Appendix – Online Activities
Figure 99: Online activities done in the last three months, April 2014
Figure 100: Online activities done in the last three months – on any device, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 101: Online activities done in the last three months – on any device, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 102: Online activities done in the last three months – on any device, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 103: Online activities done in the last three months – on any device, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 104: Online activities done in the last three months – on any device, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 105: Online activities done on a tablet in the last three months, April 2014
Figure 106: Online activities done on a smartphone in the last three months, April 2014
Appendix – Digital Advertising
Figure 107: Digital advertising seen and clicked on within the past three months, April 2014
Figure 108: Digital advertising seen and clicked on within the past three months – any type of advert, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 109: Digital advertising bought from within the past three months, April 2014
Figure 110: Digital advertising bought from within the past three months – Have bought after clicking on any type of online advert, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 111: Attitudes towards digital advertising, April 2014
Figure 112: Agreement with the statement ‘If a website became overcrowded with advertising, I would avoid it’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 113: Agreement with the statement ‘It would not be acceptable to see adverts on an online service that I was paying a subscription for’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 114: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be interested in using online privacy settings to avoid seeing adverts based on my information’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 115: Agreement with the statement ‘It’s fair that some free online TV/video services show advertisements’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 116: Agreement with the statement ‘I would spend longer on some websites/apps if they did not have advertising on them’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 117: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be willing to accept a small amount of advertising on paid-for services in return for a discounted subscription’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 118: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be willing to give basic information to brands I like to see more relevant advertising’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 119: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be willing to give brands that I like access to my ‘real-time’ location to receive more relevant offers’, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 120: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be willing to pay in order to remove advertising from my social networking feed/page’, by demographics, April 2014
Appendix – The Internet of Things
Figure 121: Interest in new technology devices and products, April 2014
Figure 122: Interest in new technology devices and products, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 123: Interest in new technology devices and products, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 124: Interest in new technology devices and products, by interest in new technology devices and products, April 2014
Figure 125: Interest in new technology devices and products, by interest in new technology devices and products, April 2014 (continued)
Figure 126: Attitudes towards smartwatches, April 2014
Figure 127: Attitudes towards smartwatches, by demographics, April 2014
Figure 128: Attitudes towards smartwatches, by demographics, April 2014 (continued)
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