Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Digital twins are virtual representations of physical assets that are used to interpret, predict, and optimize performance in order to achieve improved business outcomes. This technology is also changing how technologies such as IoT, AI, and analytics are optimized. Digital twins are approved in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and construction to assess the performance of given physical resources and then, identifying where improvements can be made to reach more favorable outcomes for the future. Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on the "Digital Twin Market (Applications - Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design, and Other Applications; End-Use Industry - Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025". According to the study, the digital twin market was valued at USD 2,871.3 Million and it is projected to reach USD 23,479.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 35.20% between 2019 and 2025.



Growing pressure on industries to reduce the time and cost of product development and unplanned downtime is expected to increase the adoption of digital twins in the manufacturing sector. According to a report by General Electric, the reliability of the users increased by 93-99.49% in less than 2 years, reduced 40% of reactive maintenance in less than 1 year and reduced 75 % time to achieve outcomes by the employment of digital twins.



Consequently, companies are using digital twins as they enable to understand, predict, and optimize the performance of their machines and their business by reducing asset downtime, cycle times, and maintenance costs and to improve plant and factory efficiency and increase market agility. Furthermore, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics is also boosting the growth of the market. However, the risk of data security is expected to obstruct the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing applications of digital twin technology in the healthcare sector to improve medical care will create beneficial opportunities for market players in the digital twin market.



Continuous Growth in the Manufacturing Sector to Increase the Deployment of Virtual Twins in Industries



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Digital Twin market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides market segments by application and end-use industry. Based on the application, the market is categorized into manufacturing process planning, product design, and other applications. In 2019, manufacturing process planning had the largest market share, accounting for 53.72% among all types.



Digital Twins have a remarkable impact on the way products are manufactured, designed and maintained. It makes manufacturing more efficient and optimized while reducing throughput times. On the other hand, the end-use industry is divided into manufacturing, automotive and transportation, energy and utilities, healthcare, consumer goods, and other applications. Among all of them, Automotive and Transportation hold the largest market share. This is mainly due to the growing usage of digital twins for designing, production, simulation, maintenance, repair, and after service.



North America to Remain Foremost in the Global Digital Twin Market Over the Period of 2019 To 2025



In terms of region, the global digital twin market was dominated by the North America region in 2019, accounting for 38.62% of the overall market. The share of North America is likely to reach 38.86% of the total market by 2025. North America Digital Twin market was worth USD 1,107.8 Million in 2018 and it is projected to reach USD 9,124.3 Million in 2025. Increasing adoption of the industrial internet of thing (IIOT) and the availability of extensive cloud infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the digital twin market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives for digitalization and smart city projects in countries such as India, China, and Japan boost the growth of the digital twin market in the Asia Pacific region.



Current Strategic Collaborations to Toughen the Competition in the Digital Twin Market



The digital twin market is fragmented and intensely competitive. The companies operating in the digital twin market are strengthening their competitive position through investments in technology, globalization, partnerships, and agreements. The digital twin market has witnessed several collaborations. For instance, in January 2019, Bosch entered into a partnership with MTU Friedrichshafen to accelerate MTU's digital segment that will include digital twins, connected engines, FOTA (flashing over the air) and other products.



In another instance, business software giant SAP has collaborated with a simulation market player, ANSYS in June 2018. ANSYS is pairing its digital twin technology with SAP's cloud platform and manufacturing and asset management software portfolio to create a platform to help manufacturers optimize operations and maintenance based on real-time engineering insights. Moreover, the market is expected to witness expansion through mergers of major players, acquisition of new entrants, and up-gradation in existing technologies over the forecast period.



