Digital Twin Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Dell, ABB Group, Accenture Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- The global digital twin market is projected to grow from $2.70 billion in 2020 to above $29.00 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 62.00% from 2020 to 2025. Digital twins also referred to as "cyber objects", or "digital avatars" are dynamic digital or virtual replicas of physical assets or products which record, control, and monitor the dynamic processes, product, or service by creating a hypothetical model using simulation software and computer-based aids.



They are a malleable technology for Industrial IoT where physical objects can live, learn and interact with other machines and people virtually, which, therefore, bridges the gap between real and virtual systems.



In various industrial sectors, twins are used to optimizing the operation and maintenance of physical assets, systems, and manufacturing processes. Their potential in improving production layout, reducing paperwork and operational costs, increasing optimized solutions, enhancing productivity, and reducing the Time to Market (TTM) has made them tremendously popular in the healthcare, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, space exploration, power generation startups, and heavyweight companies.



DIGITAL TWIN MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Software:

Predix

APDV

DTS-Si

Others



By Type:

Parts Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin



By Technology:

IoT & IIoT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

Others



By End-Use Vertical:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Home & Commercial

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Residential & Commercial

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Telecommunication

Others



By Application:

Product Design and Development

Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring

Process Support and Service

Predictive Maintenance

Dynamic Optimization

Manufacturing Process Planning

Others



The North American region dominates the digital twin market and is expected to maintain its position at the top in the coming years also. The growth in the region can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for digital twins in the automobile and aerospace industry, the increasing development of various software coupled with the deployment of automation solutions in the manufacturing industries in the region, and the increased R&D in the field of the IoT and IIoT. Also, high economic growth, supportive government initiatives to support the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing presence of vendors that offer digital twin solutions in the region contribute to the growth of this market in the region. The U.S and Canada are the major contributors in the region.



The key players covered in this report:

Alphabet Inc.

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric

Cognizant

AVEVA Inc.

Bentley Systems

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Schneider Electric Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

ScaleOut Software Inc.

Dell

ABB Group

Accenture

Ansys Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Hexagon Geosystems AG

Wipro Ltd.

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems Inc.

CSC

AT&T

Capgemini SE

Dassault Systems

General Electric Company

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Robert Bosch

SWIM.AI



Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Digital Twin Market Key Players

4-7 Digital Twin Market by Regions {Americas, APAC, Europe}

8 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Key Investors in Digital Twin Market

10 Key Players Analysis

11 Research Findings and Conclusion



