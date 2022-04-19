New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Twin Technology Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Twin Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Schnitger Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Atos (France), Faro Technologies (United States), Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (France), UrsaLeo, Inc. (United States), Esri (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).



Market Trends:

- Emerging Development of a Scalable Architecture Using Modern SaaS Applications with Integration of Back-office ERP systems, Modern Cloud Applications, and IoT Sensors



Market Drivers:

- Growing Research and Development in Various Industry with Growing Digitalisation

- Demand for AI, Machine Learning and Big Data in Digital Twin Technology for Accelerating Risk Assessment, production Time, and Providing Real-Time Predictive Maintenance



Digital twin technology is the virtual or digital replica of a physical device that scientists and IT professionals utilize to run or operate the simulators before the deployment of the actual device. The technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data analytics are used in digital twins which provide real-time monitoring, diagnostics, prognostics, and provides real-time insights into physical devices or assets. The digital twin technology is expanded and used widely in manufacturing, automatic, and healthcare applications.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Digital Twin Prototype (DTP), Digital Twin Instance (DTI), Digital Twin Aggregate (DTA)), Components (Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin, System Digital Twin), Industry Verticals (Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), Technology (Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning)



Opportunities:

- Surging Future Potential of Digital Twin Technology for Cost Effectiveness and Optimum Utilization of Resources in Production Process of Industries



Challenges

- Complexities and Supportability Associated Issues with Digital Twin Technology Deliverability



Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 22nd August 2020, FARO Technologies has announced the acquisition of Advanced Technical Solutions in Scandinavia AB, a Swedish-based leader in 3D digital twin solution technology. The acquisition will integrate ATS software and proprietary Traceable 3D system, which enables highly accurate and repeatable 3D scans, into the FARO Webshare Cloud platform. and On 14th October 2020, Flogistix announced a new collaboration with San Francisco-based UrsaLeo to develop and apply digital twin technology across its entire fleet of industry-leading vapor recovery, wellhead compression, and gas lift units.



