Market Overview: Digital twin is refers to virtual replica model or digitalized duplicates of physical assets, process, system and device. There are various types are available in digital twin process such as parts twin, product twin, process twin and system twin. The application of digital twin process including product design and development, machine and equipment health monitoring, predictive maintenance and dynamic optimization.. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Electric (United States) , IBM Corporation (United States) , Microsoft Corporation (United States) , Oracle Corporation (United States) , PTC, Inc. (United States) , ANSYS, Inc. (United States) , Dassault Systèmes (France) , Siemens AG (Germany) , Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and Amazon Web Services (United States).



Market Dynamics

Market Trend

- Adoption of IOT and Cloud Platforms

- Rising Attraction towards 3D Printing as well as 3D Simulation



Market Drivers

- Developing Usage of Connected Devices across Numerous Organizations

- Rise of High-Speed Networking Skills



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about Benefit of Digital Twin

- Lack of Professionals



Opportunities

- Up Surging Demand of Digital Twin Technology in Aerospace Industry

- Innovation of New Technology in Virtual Reality as well as Augmented Reality



Major Market Developments

On 28th October 2018, IBM has acquired Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source cloud software. The deal was established such as all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat in for 190 dollar per share in cash, it represents total enterprise value 34 billion dollar.

On 27th August 2018, GE Power's Grid Solutions business has launched New Inventions at CIGRE 2018 Including Revolutionary HVDC Control System. "Digital Twin" for Power Transformers allows real asset performance management to prolong asset life and make the most of operational performance.

Target Audience

Digital Twins Manufactures , Digital Twins Supplier/ Distributor/ Retailer , Digital Twin Software Providers and other stakeholders , IoT Vendors , Application or Software Developers , Digital Twin Software Integrators , Market research and consulting firms , Private Research Institutes , Government Research Institutes and Others



The following are the major objectives of the study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Digital Twins market on the basis of product [Parts Twin , Product Twin , Process Twin and System Twin] , application [Product Design and Development , Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring , Predictive Maintenance and Dynamic Optimization], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Digital Twins market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Digital Twins industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Digital Twins market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



