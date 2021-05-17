Digital Twins Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: General Electric, IBM, Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Twins Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

General Electric (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),HP (United States),ANSYS, Inc. (United States),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France),Siemens AG (Germany),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) ,Amazon Web Services (United States),SAP (Germany)



Brief Summary of Digital Twins:

The fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0 which embraces automation, data exchange and manufacturing technologies is at the talking point of the business world. Digital Twins is at the core of this new industrial revolution bringing in unlimited possibilities. The global Digital Twins Market is expected to boost in the forecasted period due to declining time and cost of product development as well as unplanned downtime. The digital twin is referred to as the virtual replica model or digitized duplicates of physical assets, processes, systems, and devices. There are various types are available in digital twin processes such as parts twin, product twin, process twin, and system twin. It is a digital representation of a physical object or system. The technology behind digital twins has expanded to include large items including buildings, factories, and even cities, and some have said people and processes can have digital twins, expanding the concept even further. The application of digital twin processes including product design and development, machine and equipment health monitoring, predictive maintenance and dynamic optimization. The increasing opportunities for digital twins in the healthcare industry also help to trigger market demand in the future.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of IOT and Cloud Platforms

- Rising Attraction towards 3D Printing as well as 3D Simulation



Market Drivers:

- Developing Usage of Connected Devices across Numerous Organizations

- A Rise of High-Speed Networking Skills



Market Opportunities:

- Up Surging Demand of Digital Twin Technology in Aerospace Industry

- An innovation of New Technology in Virtual Reality as well as Augmented Reality



The Global Digital Twins Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, System Twin), Application (Product Design and Development, Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Dynamic Optimization), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial, Electronics & Electricals/Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods), Technology (IoT & IIoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality, Big Data Analytics, 5G)



Regions Covered in the Digital Twins Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



