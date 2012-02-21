Digital Web Design Agency ‘Woosa Media’ Gets a Sleek, Edgy Website Makeover

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- In today’s Internet-driven society, a company’s website, in many cases, is their first impression to potential customers. And from the graphics used to the intriguing and user-friendly layout, every part of their website is an essential component in converting visitors to buyers; especially the wording used on the site.



Referred to as site engine optimization, the way in which a website is written can greatly increase their chances of appearing at the top of some of the most popular search engines, including Google and Bing.



But finding the perfect mix between having an attractive design and a keyword and SEO-enhanced website can be extremely difficult.



Featuring stunning web design Philippines and what they refer to as built-in “SEO-logy,” full-service digital agency, WoosaMedia.com recently got a website makeover to incorporate an edgier style of language and sleeker look. The updated site features a new, more conversational way of communicating with Filipino businesses, as well as a user-friendly layout to illustrate the company’s expert web design services.



According to Dwad Lane, the CEO of Woosa Media, the company not only designs websites to catch the attention of visitors, but also to ensure they keep coming back. Additionally, they build in the important aspects of SEO Philippines.



“Woosa Media goes that extra mile, designing each and every website with SEO-logy in mind,” states Lane. “‘SEO-logy’ is our specialty service here at Woosa—one that we've boiled down to a science—that hardwires search engine optimization straight into the DNA of your website.”



Woosa Media is so confident they can improve a company’s search engine ranking, they offer an SEO special which states, “If we do not get all of the agreed keywords in the top 10 of Google in 10 weeks, you will get 100 percent of your money back.”



In addition to their superior web design and SEO services, Woosa Media recently added online reputation management services to their repertoire. The new ORM services give companies control over their online reputation by outranking other website which contain negative comments or feedback about the company.



Clients of Woosa Media include Smart Mouth Mobile, krunchbox, Luxola, Swoop.com.sg, The Melting Pot, Zullu, and many more.



For more information about the web design Philippines offered by Woosa Media, visit http://woosamedia.com/services/web-design-philippines/



About Woosa Media

Headed by founder and CEO, Dwad Lane, the company’s young, dynamic team is constantly striving to provide top-value digital services to clients. Their mission is to utilize their fearsome skills to help businesses focus on what they do best, while the company takes care of navigating through the "Digital Maze" of today's rapidly changing marketing ecosystem. Currently a team of 11 (and growing), the company is like the Filipino boxing superstar, Manny Pacquiao; small package, unseen power, speed and agility.