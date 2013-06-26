Digital Wi-Fi Parking Announced Recently

Petaluma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The latest state of the art automated fee machine – the VenStation- by the VenTek International was recently unveiled in San Jose City. Dubbed as the “wickedly fast Wi-Fi, the mechanized parking stations offer fast and efficient collection of parking fees. The high-technology automated pay station is designed to collect parking fees, including configuration of the complex rate table. Likewise, the machine is programmed to report the revenues in real time.



According to its official site, the digital parking meter has helped the city of San Jose regulate parking fees remotely, including changing rates based on date, time or event. With this VenStation machine, “it can maximize the collection fee because it reduces the need of a parking attendant,” the official website added.



The mechanism for the parking meter is made very convenient and user friendly. The customers can choose the three parking meter options. The first option is the “pay and display parking.” The parking customers can purchase a parking ticket at the pay station and simply display the parking permit on the dashboard. After some permit authentication, customers can and conveniently park and leave.



The second digital option is the “Pay by Space parking,” This is where each space is assigned a corresponding, and the customer doesn’t have to return their vehicle after purchasing parking from the pay station. What customers can do now is essentially enter the space number then pay at the station and get the receipt.



The third digital parking meter option is the “Pay by License.” Parking customers are not required for any permits or the need for marked spaces. This parking arrangement adopts the “license plate recognition” mechanics where cameras are utilized to scan plate numbers and to check that the vehicle has complained with the parking regulations.



According to the official website, the technology behind the digital meter parking machines ensures seamless transactions and convenience on the part of the parking customers. Moreover, the site said that their “friendly parking solutions helped increase revenues as it directly decreases the operating cost.”



The VenStation is equipped with the company’s patented solar-powered pay station technology. The said technology automates credit card payments virtually, which makes it more convenient to the customers. The automated pay stations are backed up with the company’s software solution called VenVue.



Other digital automated fee machines by VenTek International are, Pay on Foot, Mass Transit Ticketing, Toll Collection, Camping Fee Collection, Amusement Park ticketing, Boat Launch Fee machine, National Park Fee Machine, Regional Park Fee Machine and a lot more.



The VenTek products are made from the United States, and interested parties can visit their website at http://www.ventek-intl.com for more details.