Digital World-Class Procurement Organizations Achieve Top Results

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Digitization and digital operations have been prioritized in procurement over the past 12-24 months. Today, research has emerged indicating that it's the digital world-class procurement organizations that fully embrace digitization that typically achieve the top results when it comes to efficiency, as well as meeting and managing the expectations of customers. The Hackett Group found that it's these digital world-class procurement operations that achieve top quartile performance when it comes to business value and operational excellence across a range of metrics. The results show that tech-enabled procurement organizations now have the most potential for success - they are also able to operate at a lower cost than other, less digitized businesses and have a 25% lower cost than traditional procurement businesses. That is despite spending an average of 20% more on technology than other companies that aren't operating on this basis.



Procurement jobs are changing as businesses within the industry shift towards more technology-driven models of operation. DSJ Global, as a leading specialist in end-to-end supply chain jobs, is able to provide support to talented people all over the world who are looking to find new opportunities and to take a career-defining next step. The firm was established in 2008 and has seen the sector evolve as the impact of technology, as well as many other factors, has changed and shaped supply chains across the globe. DSJ Global is able to offer hiring support to a broad spectrum of companies, including SMEs and global brands, and across the full spectrum of areas, including procurement jobs, technical operations, logistics and supply chain roles. The firm has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global can create options for every recruitment need.



The expansion at DSJ Global over more than a decade has meant that the firm is very well established nationally. This includes coverage in major cities across the USA, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The USA team has vital global backup as it is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the way that DSJ Global has been able to build up support has been the nurturing applied to its own internal teams. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as procurement jobs, there are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Procurement and Sourcing Manager, Director of Quality and Supply Chain Coordinator.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.