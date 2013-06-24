Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Digital X-Ray Market by Types (Computational Radiography, Digital Radiography), Major Products (Flat Panel Detectors, CMOS, CCD, Software, X-ray Contrast Media) & by Applications (Chest Imaging, Mammography, Dental) - Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Analog X-ray systems, which had major share in the market until 2005, are being replaced by advanced technologies such as computed radiography (CR) and digital radiography (DR). Advantages such as low dosage, better image quality, enhanced image storage, and immediate image analysis have made the latter more attractive over conventional analog systems. The availability of image detectors technologies like CCD, CMOS and flat panel detectors are being used to retrofit and convert the old existing analog X-ray units into CR and DR systems; this is driving the up-gradation of analog systems into digital.
Hospital and diagnostic centers are continuously adapting to the change in technology to provide better services for their patients. Concerns over excess radiation exposure, poor image quality, time required, and requirement of large space has forced many to adopt and upgrade into digital X-ray systems. Advancement and adoption of digital image processing software and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) has enhanced the ability of technicians in providing accurate diagnosis and better service to their patients.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The digital X-ray market is driven by technological advances in automation, growing aging population, and need for improved and faster imaging methods for higher patient throughput. The growing incidences of chronic disease like tuberculosis, pneumonia and other gastrointestinal disorders are propelling the market in both developed and developing countries. High costs and ionizing radiations are the main factors that restrain the growth of this market, while intense competition and the economic downturn are key challenges.
The global X-ray market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% from 2013 to 2018. Among digital systems, digital radiography is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 5.43%. Mammography, fluoroscopy and other imaging applications like musculoskeletal, whole body imaging and neonatal imaging methods are fast-growing application markets. In the product category, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and flat panel image sensor markets are expected to experience high growth, owing to their distinct technical advantages over charge-coupled devices and film-based sensors.
Demographically, the markets in North America and Europe are expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Asia is poised to experience rapid growth. Untapped markets in Asia are expected to offer new growth opportunities in the forecast period. Increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure is boosting the healthcare market in China. With dense population, the growing number of aging people, and increased adoption of digital X-ray systems, China is expected to supersede other Asian markets.
