Digital X-Ray Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 7.80% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- The digital X-ray market has seen a significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic imaging solutions. The use of digital X-ray technology has revolutionized the medical imaging industry by offering clear and detailed images of the internal body structures.



Digital X-rays are a type of radiographic imaging that uses digital X-ray sensors to capture images instead of traditional film. The digital images are then stored electronically, allowing for easy transfer, storage and retrieval of images. The use of digital X-ray technology has several advantages over traditional film-based X-rays, including improved image quality, reduced radiation exposure and increased efficiency.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/digital-x-ray-market



The global digital X-ray market is segmented into portable digital X-ray systems and stationary digital X-ray systems. Portable digital X-ray systems are widely used in ambulatory care settings, home care and long-term care facilities, as well as in developing countries where the lack of infrastructure for stationary X-ray systems is a hindrance. On the other hand, stationary digital X-ray systems are typically used in hospitals and diagnostic centers for routine imaging procedures.



Segmentation:



By Product



-Computed Radiography

-Direct Radiography



By Portability



-Portable X-Ray Systems

-Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems



By Application



-Dental

-Mammography

-General Radiography

-Fluoroscopy

-Others



By End-User



-Hospitals



The increasing adoption of digital X-ray technology in developed and developing countries, coupled with the growing demand for improved diagnostic imaging solutions, is driving the growth of the digital X-ray market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, which leads to a growing demand for diagnostic imaging, is also contributing to the growth of the digital X-ray market.



However, the high cost of digital X-ray systems and the lack of trained personnel in developing countries may hinder the growth of the digital X-ray market. In addition, the increasing concerns over radiation exposure and the availability of alternative imaging technologies may also challenge the growth of the digital X-ray market.



Despite these challenges, the digital X-ray market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic imaging solutions and the growing adoption of digital X-ray technology in developed and developing countries. The digital X-ray market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging solutions and the growing adoption of digital X-ray technology in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The digital x-ray market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market include Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the digital x-ray market globally. For instance,



In Oct 2020, the FDA has approved Siemens Healthineers' Ysio Max digital radiography system, which includes new detectors and usability features that improve imaging and speed up exams.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/digital-x-ray-market



Geographical Penetration:



North America is estimated to hold a major share of the Digital X-Ray Market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. The growing burden of chronic diseases in the region, as well as the increasing usage of advanced technologies in healthcare systems, is driving the digital X-Rays devices market in North America. According to GLOBOCON 2020, there will be 2,281,658 new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States year 2020, with 612,390 fatalities. According to the Arthritis Foundation Fact Sheet, 2019, the number of adults in the United States with doctor-diagnosed arthritis is expected to reach 78.4 million by 2040, accounting for 25.9% of all adults in the country. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases increases the demand for accurate diagnosis and a treatment plan that is both efficient and timely from healthcare providers. Thus, these factors are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.