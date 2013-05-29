Digital X-Ray Market to Reach $4.82 by 2018 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The Report "Digital X-Ray Market by Types (Computational Radiography, Digital Radiography), Major Products (Flat Panel Detectors, CMOS, CCD, Software, X-ray Contrast Media) & by Applications (Chest Imaging, Mammography, Dental) - Forecast to 2018 ", analyses the Market by Types, Major Products, Applications, and Geography, with five-year revenue forecasts. It also identifies the factors driving and restraining the with an analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges.



The global digital X-ray market is estimated to be worth $4.82 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2013 to 2018. The digital X-ray market is divided into three segments based on types, major products and applications in imaging. Based on types, the market is segmented into computed radiography and digital radiography; the latter is the fastest-growing market.



Analog X-Ray Systems, which had a major share in the market until 2005, is being replaced by advanced Technologies such as Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR). Advantages such as low dosage, image quality, image storage and immediate image analysis have made CR and DR systems more attractive compared to conventional analog systems.



The Digital X-Ray Market is driven by technological advances in automation, growing numbers of elderly people, and need for improved and faster imaging methods. The growing incidence of chronic disease like tuberculosis, pneumonia and other gastrointestinal disorders are propelling the market in both developed and developing countries. Untapped markets in Asia are expected to offer new opportunities for growth of the market in the forecast period. Demographically, the markets in North America and Europe are expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Asia is poised to experience rapid growth.



The Report Profiles Leading Participants of this industry with their recent developments and other Strategic Industry activities. These include:



- Agfa HealthCare, (Belgium)

- Canon U.S.A (US)

- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

- Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

- CareStream Health (U.S.)

- Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc (U.S.)

- GE Healthcare (U.K)

- AC X-ray Corp. (US)

- Imaging Dynamic Company (Canada)

- Konica Minolta (U.S.)

- Swiss Ray International (U.S.)

- UMG/DEL Medical (U.S.)

- Varian Medical Systems (U.S.)

- iCro , Inc. (U.S.).



