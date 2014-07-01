Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- ReportsandReports.com adds report “Digital X-ray Market by Application (Mammography, Dental, Chest Imaging), Technology (Computes, Direct), Portability (Floor to ceiling mounted, Ceiling mounted, Handheld), End User, Price segments, Flat panel detectors, Software - Global Forecast to 2018” to its store.



The global digital X-ray market is categorized on the basis of application, technology, portability, product, end user, price, and geography. The mammography market is expected to register the highest growth rate in the digital X-ray market by application, during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to technological advancements and the rising incidences of breast cancer .Chest imaging accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market, by application, in 2013. Various conferences and symposiums are being conducted to spread awareness for the use of such applications. For instance, the European Congress of Radiology was organized in Vienna in March 2014 to discuss the latest developments in radiology.



Companies mentioned in this report “Digital X-ray Market by Application (Mammography, Dental, Chest Imaging), Technology (Computes, Direct), Portability (Floor to ceiling mounted, Ceiling mounted, Handheld), End User, Price segments, Flat panel detectors, Software - Global Forecast to 2018”:-



- Canon Inc.

- Carestream Health Inc.(A Subsidiary of onex Corporation)

- Fujifilm Medical Systems (Fully Owned Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation)

- Ge Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electrical Company)

- Hitachi Medical Corporation (Fully Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.)

- Hologic, Inc.

- Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Part of Toshiba Corporation)



Major factors contributing to growth of the digital X-ray market include government support in the form of funding and rising awareness regarding new technologies. Furthermore, owing to continuous advancements in technology, new devices are being launched in the market which is another major factor providing impetus for growth of the market. The emerging Asian region and the advent of mobile X-ray systems are likely to provide opportunities for the digital X-ray market to grow. However, factors such as lack of reimbursement and stringent regulatory procedures may restrain the growth of this market.



The Asian region is expected to serve as a new revenue pocket for the digital X-ray market in the coming five years.



Apart from the comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the basic views on the key players in the digital X-ray market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above-mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecasts of future trends will help the key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios of top players in the digital X-ray market. The report analyzes the digital X-ray market by application, technology, portability, product, end user, price, and geography

- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the digital X-ray market

- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of leading players in the digital X-ray market

- Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various digital X-ray products across geographies

- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the digital X-ray market



