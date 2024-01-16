New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digitalization in logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digitalization in logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Huawei Technologies (China).



Scope of the Report of Digitalization in logistics

Digitalization in logistics refers to the systematic adoption and integration of digital technologies and processes within the entire supply chain and logistics operations. This transformative approach leverages advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation to streamline and optimize the movement, tracking, and management of goods and information. Key aspects of digitalization in logistics include real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making. By incorporating sensors and connected devices, companies can monitor the status and location of shipments throughout the supply chain, allowing for better inventory management and reduced lead times. Automated systems can enhance efficiency in warehouse operations, while data analytics enable companies to gain insights into patterns and trends, optimizing routes and resource allocation. Digitalization also facilitates collaboration and communication among various stakeholders in the supply chain, leading to enhanced coordination and responsiveness.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Service/Solutions Type (Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Services (Planning and Consulting Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Support and Maintenance)), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), System Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Logistics

Rise in Adoption of IT Solutions for the Businesses



Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Real-Time Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud-Driven Technology for Digital Logistics



Opportunities:

Growing E-Commerce Industry

Rising Demand for Digital Logistics from Emerging Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



