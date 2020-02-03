Digitalization in Mining Market 2020 Global Overview by Demand, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global digitalization in mining market includes rising injuries during mining, increasing requirement of safety of mine workers, growing demand for digital mining solutions. In the recent past, exploration techniques and traditional drilling have resulted increased in injuries. Digital mining solutions usually use deep learning algorithms minus to any need of measuring object. Whereas, the particle size analysis solutions uses stereo imaging to provide round-the-clock monitoring to minimize routine operations and manual work.



The advent of digitalization in mining has begun the era of automated mine. Integrating automation across the value chain assist mining companies to have an agile and intelligent solution for crucial business issues. The critical steps involved in this, developing an analytic model on the basis of real data and "virtual handshake" which helps pass information from one process to next for better decision-making. Afterward, these decisions are integrated into the Digital Twin which boosts performance across the value chain.



The key factor that led to higher adoption of digital mining is rising operation cost. Due to the shortage of talent, dropped commodity prices and higher capital needs are driving operation costs which have reduced productivity drastically. Subsequently, companies are inclining towards technologies like augmented and virtual reality and wearable devices which optimize the productivity and offers safety to the workforce of mining.



Due to the increasing deployment of innovative digital technologies such as robotics, drones, sensors, and integration techniques the demand for automated solutions is driving the global digitalization in mining market over the forecast period. In the recent past, airobotics launched an unmanned drone for gaining valuable insights and collecting aerial data. This was deployed at Worsley Alumina operations of South32 mine in Australia.



In terms of regions, North America holds the largest market share in the global digitalization in mining market, whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to account highest CAGR along with China is imposing strict environmental policies with the support of government in gold mines productions.



Global digitalization in mining market is categorized into several segmentation including type, application, and region. Based on type, the global digitalization in mining market is fragmented into ultrasonic, smart sensors, autonomous operations, 3D printing, connected workers, remote operation center, asset cyber security, integrated platform, and advanced analytics. On the basis of service, the global digitalization in mining market is subjected into metallurgy and mining. Looping on to the regional overview, the global digitalization in mining market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global digitalization in mining market includes caterpillar Inc., SAP, ABB, Wipro, IBM Services, Hatch Ltd, Hexagon Mining Inc., Rockwell, Sandvik, and Cisco.



Segment Overview of Global Digital Mining Market



Type Overview:





- Ultrasonic



- Smart Sensors



- Autonomous Operations



- 3D Printing



- Connected Worker



- Remote Operations Center



- Asset Cyber Security



- Integrated Platforms



- Advanced Analytics





Application Overview:





- Mining



- Metallurgy





Regional Overview:





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada









- Europe





- France



- UK



- Germany



- Italy



- Russia



- Rest of Europe









- Asia Pacific





- India



- Japan



- China



- Australia



- Rest of APAC









- Central & South America





- Brazil



- Mexico



- Rest of Latin America















- Middle East and Africa





