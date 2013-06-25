Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- On May 28, popular news and technology blog DigitalOlympus.com commented on a recent Fox Business News article regarding United States safety regulators probe concerning reports of a swift decline in engine power in an approximated 400,000 of Ford Motor Co's 2001 to 2013 model-year F-150 Pickup trucks.



According to the Fox Business News piece “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened a preliminary evaluation to assess whether the large pickup trucks have a safety related defect after receiving 95 reports alleging incidents of reduced engine power during hard accelerations at highway speeds, such as merging or passing maneuvers, in trucks with 3.5-liter gas turbocharged direct injection engines.”



Responding to the Fox Business News piece, DigitalOlympus.com leading researcher Jake Owen stated that the investigations of the NHTSA concerning the Ford F-150 Pickups for reduced engine power will obviously focus on safety precautions of the truck users, and the violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



The Fox Business News piece further revealed that several of the grievances purported safety concerns connected with passing vehicles, though NHTSA disclosed no accident have been reported till date. A preliminary probe is the first move that could end up in a recall if regulators discovered a safety problem requires revamp.



In a statement following the report, Owen commends the due diligence of the NHTSA in initiating a preliminary probe that will address the challenges the vehicle might be facing, and requesting for the recall of the trucks if the need be.



As a foremost news and technology blog, DigitalOlympus.com is devoted to delivering insightful recommendations and encouraging the adoption of due diligence procedures as well as business intelligence policies and corporate investigations that can help businesses enhance their efficiency and live up to the expectations of their industry.



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is a news blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.