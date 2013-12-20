DigitalOlympus.com Comments on EU Feedback Request on Google's Revised Antitrust Offer

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- In the wake of recent news story by Foo Yun Chee published on October 28, on reuters.com concerning EU watchdogs which demanded that 125 Google competitors and third parties supply response on the firm’s second effort to resolve a three-year-long antitrust inquiry, DigitalOlympus.com comments on the report.



The reuters.com news story points that the outcome of the lengthy probe may help Google avert a potential $5 billion fine. The European Commission’s anticipation of finalizing the case next spring nonetheless experienced an impediment after several competitors condemned Google's recent offer for not being materially distinct from an offer rendered in April.



“If Google’s concessions failed to live up to the expectations of its rivals in Europe for the second time, we believe it’s time for the firm to change its strategy,” says DigitalOlympus.com principal researcher Josh Cole. “The web giant can hire a firm that specializes in business intelligence investigations, to help them on the next step to take to avert EU penalty.”



Furthermore, the reuters.com news reported that Google’s initial offering in April was turned down by its rivals who claimed that the new changes would only strengthen Google’s control. That urged the EU antitrust authorities to request new concessions from the U.S. firm. The firm adjusted its offer this month to permit competitors to display their logos and make their web links more noticeable.



“It’s important for Google to seek for ways to avert the EU $5 billion fine, and end the prolonged-investigation in the European market,” says DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson. “Google can as well hire experts that can offer advice on how to avert violating the tenets of the foreign corrupt practices act.”



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