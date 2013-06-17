DigitalOlympus.com Comments on Forbes Article Regarding SoftBank's Improved Bid for Sprint Nextel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- On June 14, popular news and technology blog DigitalOlympus.com commented on a Forbes news article about Japanese Telecom and Internet Company SoftBank’s revised offer for Sprint Nexte. After an exhaustive due diligence process, Sprint’s board seems to have taken a deeper interest in SoftBank’s improved bid.



A recent Forbes news article revealed that Sprint Nextel’s buyout saga seems to have taken a decisive turn. Softbank’s $21.6 billion revised deal has received undivided support from Sprint’s Board of Directors as well as their largest shareholder. The key appealing factor for Sprint’s investors is the substantial cash boost the bid has received.



According to the news piece, “While backing SoftBank’s revised offer, Sprint said that it has ended discussions with Dish after a long due diligence process that led the board to conclude that Dish’s offer was not reasonably likely to lead to a proposal superior to SoftBank’s.”



DigitalOlympus.com lead researcher Josh Cole commented on the article praising Sprint’s commitment to conduct a comprehensive due diligence investigation on Dish’s offer. Due diligence was a key part of the process that, allegedly, has proven that Softbank’s $21.6 billion bid is actually superior to the deal proposed by Dish Network.



“Even after conducting the proper investigations Sprint’s shareholders pushed the voting date to June 25,” said Cole. “In light of the recent events, this is probably one of the best decisions they could have made. No doubt, this is a great example of business intelligence in action.”



The Forbes news article concluded by stating that it is still unclear if SoftBank’s improved bid will influence its plan of acquiring Clearwire. Taking into consideration that, if this deal proceeds, the new Sprint will have less cash to start a whole different bidding battle with Dish, the revised offer could have a bigger impact than anticipated in the industry.



As a news and technology blog, DigitalOlympus.com is committed to promoting the adoption of due diligence processes that can provide valuable information for companies looking to improve their decision-making process. DigitalOlympus.com recommends its readers to contemplate the possibility of engaging the services of third party professionals specialized in due diligence and business intelligence when needed.



