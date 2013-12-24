DigitalOlympus.com Comments on HTC's Efforts to Cut Costs in Attempt to Bolster Fourth-Quarter Profit

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- In the light of a recent news story by Michael Gold published on November 5 on reuters.com concerning Taiwan smartphone producer HTC Corp which revealed it plans to cut expenses by almost a quarter and sell less-expensive devices in an attempt to regain profits in the final quarter of the year, DigitalOlympus.com comments on HTC’s effort and possible ways of reviving its profit.



According to Gold’s report “The company said during an investor briefing on its outlook on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share of just T$0.10 to T$1.70 ($0.003 to $0.058), having sunk to its first-ever quarterly net loss of T$3.58 per share in the previous three months.”



In response to the report, principal researcher at DigitalOlympus.com Josh Cole said: “The rivalry in the smartphone market has compelled several players to change their tactics. Apple now has cheaper models of its iPhones, while others are constantly seeking for ways to survive.”



“HTC can revive its profit generation prowess by reinforcing its device features with a third party firm that specializes in phone systems equipment,” he said.



In addition, the Reuters news story points that battling to boost what research company Gartner approximates is a 2.6 percent share of the global smartphone market with its premier One series, the firm contracted Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. previously this year for TV ads campaign to promote its brand.



In a statement following the report, DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson, suggested that “While running series of TV ads that features Robert Downey Jr. may turn out to be successful, HTC can do more by adding more features that are designed for business users through partnering with firms that focus on business phone systems solutions and VoIP phones.”



In the briefing, company financial chief Chialin Chang, in reference to cheaper smartphones was cited saying "We're looking at broader products in this quarter...we aim for higher volume into 2014 that will give better profitability."



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