Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- On November 7 business news blog DigitalOlympus.com comments on recent news story by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack published on November 7 on FOXBusiness.com regarding Siemens' new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser’s remarks on Thursday that the firm intends to buy back shares worth ($5.4 billion) as he ask stakeholders to be calm as while he cooks a tactics by May to catch up with more profitable competitors.



“Expectations are high as several investors believe the new CEO Joe Kaeser may find a lasting solution to Siemen sinking profits,” says DigitalOlympus.com principal researcher Josh Cole. “Kaeser can make his job easier and resulted oriented by hiring a firm to help Siemens conduct business intelligence investigations on how to upturn the fortunes of its business.”



In addition, the FOXBusiness.com news article indicates some stakeholders had anticipated that Kaeser would provide at least an indication of how he planned to reverse the firm as he reported quarterly financial results. But Kaeser was calm and confident in his first meeting as the new CEO.



Nonetheless, at Siemens' former headquarters in Berlin, 99 days after his appointment as CEO, Kaeser was cited saying "I don't want to present half-finished things."



Responding to the report, DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson stated that irrespective of the strategy Kaeser intends to introduce aside buying back shares, he can employ third-party experts who specialize in due diligence to help it identify possible “deal killers.”



According to Sheahan and Hack’s report “Under the former CEO, Siemens lost some ground to competitors such as Switzerland's ABB and U.S.-based General Electric in terms of profitability due to a focus on sales growth as well as poor project management that resulted in a series of one-off charges.”



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