DigitalOlympus.com Comments on Softbank's 1.5 Billion Stake in Finnish Mobile Games Maker Supercell

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- On October 16, business news blog DigitalOlympus.com comments on recent news story by Sophie Knight, Ritsuko Ando and Malathi Nayak published on October 16 on reuters.com regarding Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank Corp which has resolved to pay 150 billion yen ($1.53 billion) for a 51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game producer Supercell.



According to the reuters.com news story, Supercell is the maker of hit games like "Clash of Clans" and "Hay Day." Softbank's proposal to obtain a leading position in the fast-growing mobile games sector place 3-year-old Supercell with around 100 workers and just two free-to-play games, more valuable than Zynga Inc., the $2.8 billion firm behind former hits like "FarmVille."



“The move by SoftBank Corp to acquire 51 percent stake in Supercell can give the firm its much needed breakthrough in the gaming sector,” says a DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson. “It’s advisable for firms that intends to venture into new sectors via acquisition to consult firms that specialize in due diligence to enable them take the right step.”



The reuters.com news article further indicates that twenty percent of Softbank's spending will be from its mobile games producing arm, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., which can boast of a market capitalization of about $8.3 billion.



As a finance and technology research blog, DigitalOlympus.com is dedicated to promoting the adoption of asset search policies and procedures that can help companies improve their practices with respect to records and internal controls.



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DigitalOlympus.com is a news blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology and business advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies and business decisions that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology, and business news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.