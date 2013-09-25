DigitalOlympus.Com Comments on Telia Support for Latvia Telecoms Integration and Complete Ownership Target

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- In the wake of a recent news report by Mia Shanley published on August 9 on reuters.com regarding Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera statement on Thursday that it supported plans by Latvia to contemplate a merger between fixed-line and mobile telecom operators, and continued interest to increase its stake in the firm, DigitalOlympus.com examines how the intended merger may benefits mobile phone systems users.



According to the reuters.com news report, Latvia revealed on Thursday that it was contemplating an integration of fixed line network operator Lattelecom with mobile operator Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, as a result of a media report that indicated that the government might be getting set for a sale of its remaining stakes in the two firms.



In a statement following the report, DigitalOlympus.com lead researcher Jake Owen stated that “The move by Latvia to consider a merger with fixed-line network operator may be a major evolvement for new mobile systems that may benefit subscribers, mostly those who use either of those lines as business phones.”



Furthermore, the reuters.com news stated that head of Baltics mobility services for TeliaSonera, Kennet Radne declared that the firm desires to reinforce its market position in Latvia to maximize the most of growth possibilities. "We believe there are synergies between these companies and we believe there are opportunities to get these companies to work closer together," Radne was cited as saying.



However, in 2008, a proposal by TeliaSonera for complete ownership in the firms was turned down by the government for reasons that it could be detrimental for competition.



Responding to the report, DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson stated that “The integration of the companies might result in a positive outcome of combined efforts which subscribers will benefit from, and as well raise the standard of telecom service in the country.”



DigitalOlympus.com is a foremost news and technology research blog, committed to supplying incisive recommendations, and advising the embrace of effective and standard telecom equipment such as Panasonic Phone system devices as well as the efficient application of VoIP phones among others, as well as business policies that can enable businesses to boost their efficiency and live up to the expectations of their sector.



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